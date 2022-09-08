- Relay Therapeutics Inc's RLAY ReFocus trial for RLY-4008 was published on the European Society for Medical Oncology's (ESMO) website.
- The abstract has been selected for an oral presentation at the upcoming ESMO Congress 2022.
- Relay Therapeutics is evaluating RLY-4008, its bile duct cancer drug, for a narrow group of patients with FGFR2-altered cholangiocarcinoma.
- Related: Relay Therapeutics Highlights Interim Data From Bile Duct Cancer Trial.
- Potent efficacy was observed across all doses, particularly at the recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D) of 70mg QD with an objective response rate of 88%.
- One patient treated at the RP2D had a near-complete response and subsequent tumor resection with curative intent.
- DOR is not yet mature, with the majority of responses ongoing.
- Across all doses (N=195), the most common treatment-related AEs (TRAEs) were low-grade stomatitis (48%), PPE (46%), and dry mouth (31%). No grade 4/5 TRAEs were observed.
- Price Action: RLAY shares are up 19.50% at $30.30 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.