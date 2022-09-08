ñol

Relay Therapeutics Shares Jump After Interim Data From Bile Duct Cancer Drug Ahead Of ESMO Presentation

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 8, 2022 10:25 AM | 1 min read
Relay Therapeutics Shares Jump After Interim Data From Bile Duct Cancer Drug Ahead Of ESMO Presentation
  • Relay Therapeutics Inc's RLAY ReFocus trial for RLY-4008 was published on the European Society for Medical Oncology's (ESMO) website. 
  • The abstract has been selected for an oral presentation at the upcoming ESMO Congress 2022.
  •  Relay Therapeutics is evaluating RLY-4008, its bile duct cancer drug, for a narrow group of patients with FGFR2-altered cholangiocarcinoma. 
  • Related: Relay Therapeutics Highlights Interim Data From Bile Duct Cancer Trial.
  • Potent efficacy was observed across all doses, particularly at the recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D) of 70mg QD with an objective response rate of 88%. 
  • One patient treated at the RP2D had a near-complete response and subsequent tumor resection with curative intent. 
  • DOR is not yet mature, with the majority of responses ongoing. 
  • Across all doses (N=195), the most common treatment-related AEs (TRAEs) were low-grade stomatitis (48%), PPE (46%), and dry mouth (31%). No grade 4/5 TRAEs were observed.
  • Price Action: RLAY shares are up 19.50% at $30.30 on the last check Thursday.

