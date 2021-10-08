 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Relay Therapeutics Highlights Interim Data From Bile Duct Cancer Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2021 12:24pm   Comments
Share:
Relay Therapeutics Highlights Interim Data From Bile Duct Cancer Trial
  • Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLAY) has announced an interim data Phase 1 trial of RLY-4008 in FGFR2-altered cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer) and multiple other solid tumors. 
  • The data were shared at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Molecular Targets Conference.
  • Initial efficacy data showed activity in FGFRi naïve cholangiocarcinoma FGFR2 fusion patients, with confirmed partial responses in 3/6 patients with deep tumor regressions (-56% to -83%).
  • Radiographic tumor shrinkage and complete clearance of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) were seen in 70% of patients with acquired resistance mutations (N=10).
  • Early signs of activity were observed outside of FGFR2-fusion-positive cholangiocarcinoma, including tumor reduction in 6 out of 8 evaluable patients with activating mutations.
  • Approximately 80% of all patients treated achieved radiographic tumor regressions.
  • RLY-4008 has generally been well-tolerated in the 49 patients treated.
  • The once-daily schedule has been prioritized due to its preferable tolerability observed across all dose levels.
  • Across all once-daily doses, only 16% of patients experienced mild or moderate hyperphosphatemia (elevated phosphate level in the blood).
  • Relay Therapeutics anticipates selecting a recommended dose of Phase 2 and initiating expansion cohorts by the end of 2021.
  • Price Action: RLAY stock closed at $26 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RLAY)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Allogene Sinks On FDA Clinical Hold, Takeda Gets Adcom Backing, Quidel Reports Q3 COVID Revenues, IPOs
45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Oct. 3-9): ChemoCentryx FDA Decision, Conference Presentations, IPOs And More
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Healthcare Sector
5 Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Xeris Gets OK For Initiating Hyperthyroidism Study, Merck-Eisai Snag FDA Approval For Drug Combo, Decision Day For Jazz Pharma
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bile Duct Cancer Briefs Phase 1 TrialBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com