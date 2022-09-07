ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

After Disappointing Data, Imara Offloads It Sickle Cell Candidate, Shares Surge

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 7, 2022 9:05 AM | 1 min read
After Disappointing Data, Imara Offloads It Sickle Cell Candidate, Shares Surge
  • Imara Inc IMRA has agreed to divest tovinontrine (IMR-687) and all other assets related to its PDE9 program to Cardurion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • In addition to $250,000 previously paid by Cardurion upon execution of a non-binding term sheet, the aggregate purchase price consists of an upfront payment of $34.75 million and $60 million as milestone payments.
  • In case of termination, the company would be obligated to pay a fee of $1.5 million Cardurion. 
  • In April, Imara posted interim analyses of its Ardent Phase 2b trial of tovinontrine (IMR-687) in sickle cell disease (SCD) and Forte Phase 2b trial in beta-thalassemia. 
  • No meaningful benefit was observed in transfusion burden in either tovinontrine group compared to the placebo in the beta-thalassemia study.
  • Imara announced discontinuing the Ardent and Forte trials and further developing tovinontrine in sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia.
  • Price Action: IMRA shares are up 37.60% at $1.61 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingBiotechM&ANewsPenny StocksHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral