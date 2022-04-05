Read Why Imara Shares Are Falling Today

by

Imara Inc IMRA shares are falling after interim analyses of its Ardent Phase 2b trial of tovinontrine (IMR-687) in sickle cell disease (SCD) and Forte Phase 2b trial in beta-thalassemia.

Data from the sickle cell disease study interim analysis demonstrated that tovinontrine was generally well-tolerated.

Four (3.6%) participants discontinued before week 24 due to adverse events.

The median annualized vaso-occlusive crisis (VOC) rate in the placebo group was 2.02 per year and 1.89 per year in the high dose tovinontrine group, for a treatment difference of 0.13 VOCs per year, or 6.4%.



The median annualized rate of VOCs in the low dose tovinontrine group was zero compared to 2.02 in the placebo group.

Compared to the placebo, the low dose tovinontrine group experienced an increase in median time to first VOC and a higher proportion of VOC-free participants.

Also, no meaningful benefit was observed in transfusion burden in either tovinontrine group compared to the placebo in the beta-thalassemia study.

No meaningful improvements were observed in most disease-related biomarkers, including total hemoglobin (Hb).

Imara also announced that it would discontinue the Ardent and Forte trials and the further development of tovinontrine in sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia.

Price Action: IMRA shares are down 33.40% at $1.09 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

