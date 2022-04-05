Read Why Imara Shares Are Falling Today

- Imara Inc IMRA shares are falling after interim analyses of its Ardent Phase 2b trial of tovinontrine (IMR-687) in sickle cell disease (SCD) and Forte Phase 2b trial in beta-thalassemia.
- Data from the sickle cell disease study interim analysis demonstrated that tovinontrine was generally well-tolerated.
- Four (3.6%) participants discontinued before week 24 due to adverse events.
- The median annualized vaso-occlusive crisis (VOC) rate in the placebo group was 2.02 per year and 1.89 per year in the high dose tovinontrine group, for a treatment difference of 0.13 VOCs per year, or 6.4%.
- The median annualized rate of VOCs in the low dose tovinontrine group was zero compared to 2.02 in the placebo group.
- Compared to the placebo, the low dose tovinontrine group experienced an increase in median time to first VOC and a higher proportion of VOC-free participants.
- Also, no meaningful benefit was observed in transfusion burden in either tovinontrine group compared to the placebo in the beta-thalassemia study.
- No meaningful improvements were observed in most disease-related biomarkers, including total hemoglobin (Hb).
- Imara also announced that it would discontinue the Ardent and Forte trials and the further development of tovinontrine in sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia.
- Price Action: IMRA shares are down 33.40% at $1.09 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
