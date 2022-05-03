FDA Identifies Review Issues For Spero's Tebipenem Application, Shares Plunge

- Spero Therapeutics Inc SPRO will defer current commercialization activities for tebipenem HBr based on feedback from a recent Late Cycle Meeting (LCM) with the FDA.
- The discussion suggested that the data package may be insufficient to support approval during this review cycle.
- In evaluating the efficacy of tebipenem HBr in Phase 3 (ADAPT-PO) cUTI study, the FDA conducted a separate analysis of the microbiological intent-to-treat (micro-ITT) population.
- The effect of this new analysis was to reduce the number of evaluable patients in the primary analysis population compared with those resulting from the trial's pre-specified micro-ITT population as outlined in the statistical analysis plan.
- Hence, the FDA considers that the pre-specified non-inferiority margin of -12.5% was not met.
- With this development, Spero will reduce its workforce by approximately 75% to 35 from 146 full-time employees.
- The company will incur approximately $8.0 million in severance costs.
- Spero would prioritize advancing SPR720 and SPR206 to Phase 2 milestones, including key deliverables through 2024, while engaging with the FDA on the appropriate path forward for tebipenem HBr.
- Spero ended 2021 with an estimated $146.4 million in cash. Based on the anticipated cost savings, the company anticipates a cash runway into late 2023.
- Price Action: SPRO shares are down 61.30% at $1.97 on the last check Tuesday.
