FDA Lifts Clinical Hold On Sarepta's Dose-Expansion Part Of Duchenne Trial

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 6, 2022 9:27 AM | 1 min read
FDA Lifts Clinical Hold On Sarepta's Dose-Expansion Part Of Duchenne Trial
  • The FDA has removed the clinical hold on Sarepta Therapeutics Inc's SRPT SRP-5051 (vesleteplirsen) for Duchenne muscular dystrophy who are amenable to exon 51 skipping. 
  • After discussions with FDA and as part of the lift, Sarepta will adjust the global trial protocol to include expanded monitoring of urine biomarkers. ​
  • Also Read: Sarepta Reports One Heart Inflammation Case In Duchenne Gene Therapy Trial.
  • The hold in Part B of Study 5051-201, also known as MOMENTUM, followed a serious adverse event of hypomagnesemia (magnesium deficiency). The company provided information to FDA to assess the adequacy of the risk mitigation and safety monitoring plan.
  • MOMENTUM Phase 2 trial has continued enrolling participants outside the U.S., and the company remains on track to complete enrollment by the end of 2022.
  • Price Action: SRPT shares are up 0.13% at $109.52 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

