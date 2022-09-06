- The FDA has removed the clinical hold on Sarepta Therapeutics Inc's SRPT SRP-5051 (vesleteplirsen) for Duchenne muscular dystrophy who are amenable to exon 51 skipping.
- After discussions with FDA and as part of the lift, Sarepta will adjust the global trial protocol to include expanded monitoring of urine biomarkers.
- The hold in Part B of Study 5051-201, also known as MOMENTUM, followed a serious adverse event of hypomagnesemia (magnesium deficiency). The company provided information to FDA to assess the adequacy of the risk mitigation and safety monitoring plan.
- MOMENTUM Phase 2 trial has continued enrolling participants outside the U.S., and the company remains on track to complete enrollment by the end of 2022.
