ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Sarepta Reports One Heart Inflammation Case In Duchenne Gene Therapy Trial

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 6, 2022 9:55 AM | 1 min read
  • Sarepta Therapeutics Inc SRPT shared new functional data across multiple studies from the SRP-9001 (delandistrogene moxeparvovec) program for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. 
  • SRP-9001 is an investigational gene therapy under development in partnership with Roche Holdings AG RHHBY
  • Results from Cohort 1 demonstrated a 3.8-point improvement and 3.2-point improvement on the Duchenne functional scale 52 weeks after treatment compared to a propensity-score weighted external control.
  • Related: Sarepta Therapeutics' Shares Plummet Following FDA's Clinical Hold On MOMENTUM Study.
  • Additionally, across multiple new analyses, SRP-9001 treated patients showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful benefits versus propensity-matched external controls.
  • After four years, SRP-9001-treated participants had a positive mean 7.0-point difference on the Duchenne functional scale compared to baseline. 
  • The safety and tolerability profile of SRP-9001 is similar to past reports. The most common treatment-related adverse event was vomiting. Increases in liver enzymes were transient and responsive to steroids. 
  • In Study 9001-103, there was one new serious adverse event of myocarditis in Cohort 2, resolved after one month.
  • Price Action: SRPT shares are down 1.98% at $74.24 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefsgene therapyBiotechNewsHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral