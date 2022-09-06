ñol

Sanofi-Regeneron's Flagship Drug Shows Consistent Efficacy, Safety Profile At Two Years For Asthma In Kids

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 6, 2022 7:10 AM | 1 min read
Sanofi-Regeneron's Flagship Drug Shows Consistent Efficacy, Safety Profile At Two Years For Asthma In Kids
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN and Sanofi SA SNY announced results from a Phase 3 open-label extension trial of Dupixent (dupilumab) as maintenance therapy in asthma patients aged 6 to 11.
  • The trial assessed Dupixent when added to other asthma medications for uncontrolled moderate-to-severe asthma with evidence of type 2 inflammation. 
  • Also read: Regeneron-Sanofi's Dupixent Hits Primary Goal In Esophagitis Patients Below 11 Years.
  • Children treated with Dupixent in the extension trial experienced:
    • Low rate of severe asthma attacks with an average of 0.118-0.124 events per year, compared to 2.16-2.56 events per year at baseline in the pivotal trial.
    • Sustained improvement in lung function at 52 weeks of 9.43-12.6 percentage points from baseline in the pivotal trial.
    • Children who switched from placebo in the pivotal trial to Dupixent in the extension trial demonstrated an improvement of 8.71 percentage points in lung function at two weeks.
    • The safety results of the trial were generally consistent with the known safety profile of Dupixent in its approved respiratory indications. 
  • Price Action: SNY stock is down 0.27% at $39.97 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechLarge CapNewsHealth CareGeneral