Werewolf Therapeutics HOWL has initiated patient dosing in a Phase 1/1b clinical trial evaluating WTX-124, its lead INDUKINET molecule targeting IL-2 for the treatment of solid tumors.

The Phase 1/1b clinical trial will evaluate WTX-124 as a monotherapy and in combination with Merck's KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) therapy in patients with immunosensitive advanced or metastatic solid tumors who have failed standard of care, including checkpoint inhibitor therapy.

Daniel J. Hicklin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are thrilled to share this important milestone for Werewolf of dosing the first patient in our Phase 1/1b trial of WTX-124. We believe WTX-124 presents a tremendous opportunity, not only to improve outcomes for patients with hard-to-treat solid tumors but also to validate our novel approach of developing conditionally activated cytokines as innovative cancer therapy.”

WTX-124 is designed to target delivery of a highly potent, wild-type IL-2 cytokine to the tumor microenvironment. The selective release of IL-2 in the TME induces anti-tumor immune responses resulting in tumor regressions in preclinical models while minimizing the toxicities associated with systemic delivery of recombinant IL-2.

Randi Isaacs, Chief Medical Officer, stated, ”WTX-124 has been designed to be active only within the TME, with the goal of reducing toxicity and enhancing anti-tumor activity. We look forward to advancing this trial to further our understanding of WTX-124 as a potential therapy for the treatment of people living with cancer.”

Price Action : Werewolf shares are trading around 4 percent at $5.25 on Thursday at the time of publication.