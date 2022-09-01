by

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc ARCT received an award for up to $63.2 million from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

received an award for up to $63.2 million from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). The award provides three years to support preclinical, manufacturing, and nonclinical safety studies, along with development and regulatory support for Arcturus' self-amplifying mRNA vaccine platform technology for rapid pandemic influenza response through Phase 1 studies.

Also see: Arcturus' COVID-19 Booster Shows Durability Against Omicron Variants.

Arcturus' COVID-19 Booster Shows Durability Against Omicron Variants. The company says its self-amplifying mRNA vaccine has been administered to over 10,000 individuals globally, demonstrating favorable safety, strong immunogenicity, and protection against SARS-COV-2 infection.

Price Action: ARCT shares are down 2.68% at $13.66 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.