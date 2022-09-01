- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc ARCT received an award for up to $63.2 million from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).
- The award provides three years to support preclinical, manufacturing, and nonclinical safety studies, along with development and regulatory support for Arcturus' self-amplifying mRNA vaccine platform technology for rapid pandemic influenza response through Phase 1 studies.
- The company says its self-amplifying mRNA vaccine has been administered to over 10,000 individuals globally, demonstrating favorable safety, strong immunogenicity, and protection against SARS-COV-2 infection.
- Price Action: ARCT shares are down 2.68% at $13.66 on the last check Thursday.
