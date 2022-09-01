ñol

Axsome Therapeutics Commences Late-Stage Migraine Study

by Ragothaman Srinivasan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 1, 2022 8:54 AM | 1 min read
Axsome Therapeutics AXSM has enrolled the first patient in the EMERGE trial of its lead candidate AXS-07 for the acute treatment of migraine.

EMERGE study is a Phase 3 trial to assess the efficacy and safety of AXS-07 in the acute treatment of migraine in patients with a prior inadequate response to an oral Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide (CGRP) inhibitor.

The trial will enrol upto 100 patients experiencing migraine attacks and will be treated with AXS-07 for up to eight weeks.

The two co-primary endpoints will be pain relief and absence of the most bothersome symptom two hours after dosing.

The study is being conducted to further demonstrate the clinical profile of AXS-07 and is not a regulatory requirement.

Migraine is distinguished by recurrent attacks of pulsating, often severe and disabling head pain associated with nausea, and sensitivity to light and or sound.

Axsome Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company developing and delivering novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) conditions that have limited treatment options.

Price Action : Axsome shares are trading around 1 percent down at $62.98 on Thursday during pre-market session.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Patient EnrollmentBiotechHealth CareGeneral