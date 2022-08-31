In 2016, Americans spent roughly $380 billion on lower back and neck pain. In the same year, medical costs for adult obesity in the United States were $260.6 billion. That’s why BioRestorative Therapies Inc. BRTX is working to develop treatments for these 2 indications, laser-focusing on obesity and lower back pain. Lower back pain and obesity are major health crises. Lower back pain is the leading cause of disability worldwide, and obesity has been identified as a national security threat by the Department of Defense.

With the escalation of both lower back pain and obesity in recent years, companies have realized the market potential for finding ways to improve the lives of those suffering from these conditions. Companies such as Pfizer Inc. PFE, Novo Nordisk NVO and Vertex Inc. VRTX seem to have recognized the market potential for potential obesity treatments and are actively looking for the next breakthrough in obesity therapies.

FDA Authorizes BioRestorative to Begin Phase 2 Clinical Trials For Chronic Lower Back Pain Indication; Development For Brown Fat Indication Underway

BioRestorative Therapies is looking into the viability of BRTX-100 as an alternative to current treatments for chronic lower back pain that manages the pain rather than attacking the root cause such as pain relievers, steroid injections and opioids. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized BioRestorative to begin a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100 to treat persistent lower back pain resulting from pain-causing degenerative discs.

Currently, BioRestorative Therapies is actively recruiting patients to participate in the Phase 2 study. More information can be found here. Another treatment BioRestorative is developing is ThermoStem, which targets obesity and metabolic disorders through the use of brown adipose-derived stem cells to generate new brown fat tissue. This brown fat tissue has been shown to increase metabolic activity and potentially regulate metabolic dysfunction in mice.

New Developments Might Promise Better Health

BioRestorative Therapies’ leadership is excited about the company’s ability to continue developing its two major technologies that could potentially provide access to multibillion-dollar markets. The company raised $23 million last November 2021 and is funded to prosecute its phase 2 clinical trial targeting chronic lumbar disc disease.

Major Catalyst Near Term

BioRestorative plans to unveil major safety data for its new therapies within the first quarter of 2023. Company leadership believes this will be a major catalyst for driving growth because positive safety data would provide acceleration to enrollment in and provide major validation for BRTX-100’s Phase 2 clinical trial for lower back pain. BioRestorative also reports that top key opinion leaders (KOLS) are highly engaged in the company’s research and development and are having their clinical sites participate in BioRestorative’s clinical trial.

The Company also reports they are oversubscribed in terms of high-quality clinical site selection. With the company's recent developments, upcoming safety data reveals and involvement of KOLS, BioRestorative is confident that it is heading in a positive direction and is hopeful it will positively impact the lives of millions.

