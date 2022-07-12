Connect Biopharma Sees CBP-201 Topline Data From China Atopic Dermatitis Trial This Year

by

The Center for Drug Evaluation of the National Medical Products Administration in China has signed off Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited's CNTB primary analysis of its ongoing pivotal trial for its lead product candidate CBP-201 in atopic dermatitis.

Connect Biopharma Stock Plunges As Ulcerative Colitis Candidate Flunks Mid-Stage Study. "We plan to use the results from this PRC-specific trial, if positive, to initiate pre-NDA discussions with the CDE. Pending the positive outcome of those discussions, we would be on track to file a New Drug Application (NDA) in 2024 after completion and analysis of the Stage 2 36-week treatment period, with a potential NDA approval in China as soon as 2025," said Zheng Wei, Co-Founder & CEO of Connect Biopharma.

In addition, the projected timeline of the company's global Phase 3 program in moderate-to-severe AD remains unchanged, including enrolling the first patient by the end of 2022.

