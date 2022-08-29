ñol

This Small Cap Cancer Stock Gets An Upgrade And Price Target Bump On 'Clinical Programs Progress'

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
August 29, 2022 3:52 PM | 1 min read
This Small Cap Cancer Stock Gets An Upgrade And Price Target Bump On 'Clinical Programs Progress'
  • HC Wainwright updated its model on Calithera Biosciences Inc CALA, reflecting the recent Q2 earnings with no revenues and a net loss of $1.69 per share for 2022. 
  • The analyst upgraded the rating to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $8. 
  • At the end of 2Q22, the company had nearly $42 million in cash and cash equivalents, sufficient to fund operations into 2Q23. 
  • Calithera has two ongoing clinical development programs that are expected to provide data updates in 1Q23. If positive, both drugs could be evaluated in registrational studies to achieve accelerated FDA approval. 
  • HC Wainwright projects Calithera to achieve risk-adjusted revenues of $111 million by 2030. 
  • "Based on these projections, we believe CALA is undervalued at the current valuation of approximately $20 million," the analysts wrote.
  • Price Action: CALA shares are up 19.20% at $3.90 on the last check Monday.

Posted In: Biotech

European Patent Office Issues Intent To Grant Longeveron Patent Related To Methods To Monitor Efficacy Of Lomecel-B™ Cell Therapy

by Kenneth Adams, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 26, 2022 8:13 AM | 1 min read
European Patent Office Issues Intent To Grant Longeveron Patent Related To Methods To Monitor Efficacy Of Lomecel-B™ Cell Therapy

Longeveron Inc. LGVN announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) had issued a notice of its intent to grant the Company a patent (EP Application No. 15861319.0) related to methods to treat endothelial dysfunction and monitor the efficacy of allogeneic mesenchymal cell therapies, also known as medicinal signalling cells (MSCs). The cells are administered to patients with cardiovascular disease through the monitoring of a protein, Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF), which is a signal protein produced by many cells that stimulate the formation of blood vessels.

"We are extremely pleased to receive this notice from the European patent office," said Chris Min, M.D., Ph.D., Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer at Longeveron. "This patent will bolster our robust intellectual property portfolio and support our goal of delivering effective cell therapies for a range of aging-related and life-threatening conditions."

Now that the European Patent Office has issued an Intention to Grant, Longeveron will await the grant of the patent and then begin the process of registering the patent in a number of nation members of the European Patent Organization. In those jurisdictions where the patent is registered, the patent is expected to expire in November of 2035.

Image sourced from Shutterstock

Posted In: Biotech