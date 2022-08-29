ñol

HC Wainwright Bullish On This Small Cap Stock As Enrollment Starts In Pivotal Skin Disease Trial

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
August 29, 2022 2:33 PM | 1 min read
HC Wainwright Bullish On This Small Cap Stock As Enrollment Starts In Pivotal Skin Disease Trial
  • Earlier this month, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc TMBR reported that the first four patients had been enrolled in the Phase 3 ASCEND study of TMB-001 (topical isotretinoin, 0.05%). 
  • TMB-001 is under development for congenital ichthyosis (CI), a rare skin disorder characterized by dry, thickened, and scaling skin that affects around 80K people in the U.S.
  • In a Phase 2b trial, 100% of TMB-001-treated patients achieved a 50% reduction in the Visual Index for Ichthyosis Severity scaling score (VIIS-50) at week 12 vs. 40% in the placebo group.
  • Citing the side effects of oral isotretinoin, HC Wainwright views topical TMB-001 as a new standard of care (SOC) for CI treatment if the ASCEND study proves positive.
  • The analyst lowered the price target from $1.50 to $1 with a Buy rating, accounting for dilution from recent financing of $8 million.
  • HC Wainwright expects a straightforward path for TMB-001, given the agent’s validated mechanism of action and positive Phase 2b data, with the U.S. launch expected in 2025.
  • Price Action: TMBR shares are down 3.88% at $0.1141 on the last check Monday.

European Patent Office Issues Intent To Grant Longeveron Patent Related To Methods To Monitor Efficacy Of Lomecel-B™ Cell Therapy

by Kenneth Adams, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 26, 2022 8:13 AM | 1 min read
European Patent Office Issues Intent To Grant Longeveron Patent Related To Methods To Monitor Efficacy Of Lomecel-B™ Cell Therapy

Longeveron Inc. LGVN announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) had issued a notice of its intent to grant the Company a patent (EP Application No. 15861319.0) related to methods to treat endothelial dysfunction and monitor the efficacy of allogeneic mesenchymal cell therapies, also known as medicinal signalling cells (MSCs). The cells are administered to patients with cardiovascular disease through the monitoring of a protein, Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF), which is a signal protein produced by many cells that stimulate the formation of blood vessels.

"We are extremely pleased to receive this notice from the European patent office," said Chris Min, M.D., Ph.D., Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer at Longeveron. "This patent will bolster our robust intellectual property portfolio and support our goal of delivering effective cell therapies for a range of aging-related and life-threatening conditions."

Now that the European Patent Office has issued an Intention to Grant, Longeveron will await the grant of the patent and then begin the process of registering the patent in a number of nation members of the European Patent Organization. In those jurisdictions where the patent is registered, the patent is expected to expire in November of 2035.

Image sourced from Shutterstock

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

