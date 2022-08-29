Novartis' Scemblix Snags European Approval For Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

- The European Commission (EC) has approved Novartis AG's NVS Scemblix (asciminib) for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic phase (Ph+ CML-CP), previously treated with two or more tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs).
- Scemblix is the first CML treatment in Europe that works by specifically targeting the ABL myristoyl pocket (also known as a STAMP inhibitor in scientific literature).
- Patients with CML generally receive oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor therapies, and those experiencing side effects or resistance have little hope of controlling their disease, the company said in a statement.
- The approval is based on results from the Phase 3 ASCEMBL trial, which showed a near doubling in MMR rate for patients treated with Scemblix vs. Pfizer Inc's PFE Bosulif (bosutinib) (25.5% vs. 13.2%).
- Data also showed more than three times a lower discontinuation rate due to adverse reactions (5.8% vs. 21.1%).
- Price Action: NVS shares are up 0.44% at $83.04 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.