AstraZeneca Touts Positive Farxiga Data, Seeks Label Expansion In Heart Failure

- AstraZeneca Plc AZN laid out the details of the Farxiga's performance in another heart failure patient population at the European Society of Cardiology Congress.
- Farxiga (dapagliflozin) led to an 18% reduction in a composite endpoint comprising cardiovascular death or worsening heart failure over a median follow-up of 2.3 years.
- In the placebo group, 19.5% of patients either experienced cardiovascular death or worsened heart failure.
- AstraZeneca also presented a pooled analysis of Phase 3 DELIVER and DAPA-HF trials.
- Farxiga reduced the risk of CV death by 14% over a median follow-up of 22 months. The drug reduced death from any cause by 10%.
- First and repeat hospitalization was also reduced by 29%.
- The data comes from 11,007 patients, the company said.
- Farxiga is approved for type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and certain heart failure patients.
- Price Action: AZN shares closed lower by 2.84% at $66.32 on Friday.
