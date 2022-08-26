ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Recap Of Friday's Biotech Catalysts - End Of the Day Summary

by Ragothaman Srinivasan, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 26, 2022 7:52 PM | 3 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Important Biotech Catalysts For August 26, 2022 - EoD Summary
Recap Of Friday's Biotech Catalysts - End Of the Day Summary
  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Incyte’s INCY Pemazyre (pemigatinib), a selective fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) inhibitor, for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory myeloid/lymphoid neoplasms (MLNs) with FGFR1 rearrangement. Incyte shares traded in a range of $71.38 to $72.98 on day volume of 1.25 million shares, closed regular trading session at $71.48.

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reviewed Inhibikase TherapeuticsIKT Investigational New Drug (IND) application and issued a Study May Procced (SMP) letter for its drug candidate IkT-001Pro in the treatment of Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia (CML). Inhibikase shares traded as high as 25 percent, in a range of $0.88 to $1.10 on day volume of 8.93 million shares versus three months average volume of 130.03 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $0.96.

  • The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the United Kingdom (UK) has granted expanded conditional marketing authorization (CMA) for Novavax’s NVAX lead asset Nuvaxovid (NVX-CoV2373) COVID-19 vaccine for active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in adolescents aged 12 through 17. Novavax shares traded as high as 1.5 percent, in a range of $34.77 to $37.81 on day volume of 2.8 million shares, closed regular trading session at $35.20.

  • Pfizer PFE and BioNTech BNTX announced they have completed a submission to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for a booster dose of an Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 12 years of age and older. This application follows guidance from the EMA and International Coalition of Medicines Regulatory Authorities (ICMRA) to work towards introducing Omicron-adapted bivalent vaccines. Pfizer shares traded in a range of $46.7 to $47.96 on day volume of 16.47 million shares, closed regular trading session at $46.82.

  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: BCRX) announced that its lead asset BCX9930 has demonstrated >99 percent suppression of the alternative pathway (AP), and that >98 percent suppression was maintained for 24 hours post-dosing, in patients with C3 glomerulopathy (C3G), a rare renal disease that is characterized by dysregulation of the AP of the complement system. BioCryst shares traded as high as 1.15 percent, in a range of $14.24 to $14.96 on day volume of 1.97 million shares, closed regular trading session at $14.26.

  • FibroGen FGEN has completed patient enrollment for MATTERHORN, a Phase 3 clinical study of roxadustat for treatment of anemia in patients with lower risk transfusion-dependent myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). FibroGen shares traded, in a range of $13.04 to $13.6 on day volume of 595.72 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $13.25.

  • 89bio ETNB announced the presentation of data from ENTRIGUE, its Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial of pegozafermin in severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG) at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2022. 89bio shares traded as high as 11.84 percent, in a range of $4.8 to $5.29 on day volume of 874.42 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $4.95. The company shares traded at $5.09, up 2.83 percent in the after-hours trading session.

  • Biomea Fusion BMEA announced presentation of two posters at the 19th International Myeloma Society (IMS) Annual Meeting, which took place August 25-27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The clinical data demonstrate the novel and robust anti-tumor activity of BMF-219 in HGBCL and MM preclinical models that represent categories of high unmet need. Biomea shares traded as high as 1.28 percent, in a range of $12.01 to $12.67 on day volume of 77.33 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $12.24.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Biotech Catalysts - EOD SummaryBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareSmall CapFDAGeneral

European Patent Office Issues Intent To Grant Longeveron Patent Related To Methods To Monitor Efficacy Of Lomecel-B™ Cell Therapy

by Kenneth Adams, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 26, 2022 8:13 AM | 1 min read
European Patent Office Issues Intent To Grant Longeveron Patent Related To Methods To Monitor Efficacy Of Lomecel-B™ Cell Therapy

Longeveron Inc. LGVN announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) had issued a notice of its intent to grant the Company a patent (EP Application No. 15861319.0) related to methods to treat endothelial dysfunction and monitor the efficacy of allogeneic mesenchymal cell therapies, also known as medicinal signalling cells (MSCs). The cells are administered to patients with cardiovascular disease through the monitoring of a protein, Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF), which is a signal protein produced by many cells that stimulate the formation of blood vessels.

"We are extremely pleased to receive this notice from the European patent office," said Chris Min, M.D., Ph.D., Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer at Longeveron. "This patent will bolster our robust intellectual property portfolio and support our goal of delivering effective cell therapies for a range of aging-related and life-threatening conditions."

Now that the European Patent Office has issued an Intention to Grant, Longeveron will await the grant of the patent and then begin the process of registering the patent in a number of nation members of the European Patent Organization. In those jurisdictions where the patent is registered, the patent is expected to expire in November of 2035.

Image sourced from Shutterstock

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NanoViricidesPartner ContentBiotechNewsGeneral