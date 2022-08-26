ñol

Biomea Fusion Touts Additional Preclinical Data For Blood Cancer Candidate

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
August 26, 2022 1:13 PM | 1 min read
  • Biomea Fusion Inc BMEA announced the presentation of two posters at the 19th International Myeloma Society (IMS) Annual Meeting. 
  • The first presentation covered preclinical data from BMF-219 in high-grade B-cell lymphoma and multiple myeloma. 
  • BMF-219 exhibits multi-fold higher potency and complete growth inhibition in these preclinical models than clinical reversible menin inhibitors, demonstrating its unique antitumor potential in TP53, KRAS, and NRAS mutated cancers.
  • Related: Biomea Fusion Shares BMF-219 Preclinical Data At AACR 2022 Meeting.
  • The second presentation detailed a Phase 1 study of BMF-219 in patients with relapsed/refractory acute leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and multiple myeloma.
  • Doses of BMF-219 will be escalated in single-subject cohorts independently for each indication until one subject experiences a ≥ Grade 2 related adverse event or dose-limiting toxicity (DLT). 
  • The primary objective is to determine independently for each cohort/indication the optimal biological dose/ recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) of BMF-219 oral monotherapy. 
  • Key secondary objectives include further evaluation of safety and tolerability, antitumor activity based on best overall response rate (ORR), duration of response (DOR), progression-free survival (PFS), and time to progression.
  • Enrollment in COVALENT-101 commenced in January 2022.
  • Price Action: BMEA shares are down 1.28% at $12.35 on the last check Friday.

European Patent Office Issues Intent To Grant Longeveron Patent Related To Methods To Monitor Efficacy Of Lomecel-B™ Cell Therapy

by Kenneth Adams, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 26, 2022 8:13 AM | 1 min read
Longeveron Inc. LGVN announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) had issued a notice of its intent to grant the Company a patent (EP Application No. 15861319.0) related to methods to treat endothelial dysfunction and monitor the efficacy of allogeneic mesenchymal cell therapies, also known as medicinal signalling cells (MSCs). The cells are administered to patients with cardiovascular disease through the monitoring of a protein, Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF), which is a signal protein produced by many cells that stimulate the formation of blood vessels.

"We are extremely pleased to receive this notice from the European patent office," said Chris Min, M.D., Ph.D., Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer at Longeveron. "This patent will bolster our robust intellectual property portfolio and support our goal of delivering effective cell therapies for a range of aging-related and life-threatening conditions."

Now that the European Patent Office has issued an Intention to Grant, Longeveron will await the grant of the patent and then begin the process of registering the patent in a number of nation members of the European Patent Organization. In those jurisdictions where the patent is registered, the patent is expected to expire in November of 2035.

Image sourced from Shutterstock

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

