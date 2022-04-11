QQQ
Biomea Fusion Shares BMF-219 Preclinical Data At AACR 2022 Meeting

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 11, 2022 12:21 PM | 1 min read

Biomea Fusion Inc BMEA presented new preclinical data at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting for BMF-219 in liquid cancers and solid tumors.

  • BMF-219 exhibited cytotoxic activity as a single agent at similar concentrations across multiple preclinical patient-derived (PDX) models ex vivo, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), multiple myeloma (MM), colorectal cancer (CRC), non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and pancreatic cancer.
  • In addition, the company presented a Trial In Progress (TIP) poster presentation detailing the design of Biomea's ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial (COVALENT-101).
  • The company said that in comparison to two highly specific KRAS G12C inhibitors, BMF-219 exhibited broader potency across KRAS-mutated cell lines (G12C, G12D, G13D, and G12V) and ex vivo PDX tumor models, indicating pan-KRAS activity with over 90% growth inhibition in most of these models. 
  • Additionally, BMF-219 could increase the depth of response across G12C cell lines, notably achieving a higher percentage of cell killing in G12C colorectal cancer cells than commercially available Amgen Inc's AMGN Lumakras (sotorasib) and another clinical-stage KRAS inhibitor. 
  • Price Action: BMEA shares traded 1.75% lower at $4.50 on the last check Monday.

