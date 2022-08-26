Pfizer/BioNTech Complete European Submission For Omicron Subvariant Adapted Vaccine

- Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX have completed a submission to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for a booster dose of an Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for 12 years and older.
- Except for the addition to the mRNA of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 spike protein sequence, all other vaccine components remain unchanged.
- Preclinical data showed that a booster dose of omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine generated a strong neutralizing antibody response against omicron subvariants.
- The companies have also provided safety data from clinical trials evaluating multiple variant-adapted vaccine candidates based on previous variants of concern.
- Pfizer and BioNTech also applied with the EMA for the Omicron BA.1-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in July, which is currently under review by the Agency. The Omicron BA.1-adapted and Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent boosters will be available to ship shortly after respective regulatory authorizations and be available for use as early as September.
