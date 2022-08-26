ñol

Pfizer/BioNTech Complete European Submission For Omicron Subvariant Adapted Vaccine

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
August 26, 2022 12:41 PM | 1 min read
Pfizer/BioNTech Complete European Submission For Omicron Subvariant Adapted Vaccine
  • Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX have completed a submission to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for a booster dose of an Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for 12 years and older. 
  • Except for the addition to the mRNA of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 spike protein sequence, all other vaccine components remain unchanged. 
  • Related: Boosters Are Coming For Dangerous Omicron COVID-19 Variant. Here's Who May Be Rolling Them Out.
  • Preclinical data showed that a booster dose of omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine generated a strong neutralizing antibody response against omicron subvariants.
  • Related: Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine Updated Data Shows Around 76% Efficacy In Toddlers.
  • The companies have also provided safety data from clinical trials evaluating multiple variant-adapted vaccine candidates based on previous variants of concern.
  • Pfizer and BioNTech also applied with the EMA for the Omicron BA.1-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in July, which is currently under review by the Agency. The Omicron BA.1-adapted and Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent boosters will be available to ship shortly after respective regulatory authorizations and be available for use as early as September.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are down 1.39% at $47.24, and BNTX stock is down 2.05% at $145.52 on the last check Friday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

European Patent Office Issues Intent To Grant Longeveron Patent Related To Methods To Monitor Efficacy Of Lomecel-B™ Cell Therapy

by Kenneth Adams, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 26, 2022 8:13 AM | 1 min read
European Patent Office Issues Intent To Grant Longeveron Patent Related To Methods To Monitor Efficacy Of Lomecel-B™ Cell Therapy

Longeveron Inc. LGVN announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) had issued a notice of its intent to grant the Company a patent (EP Application No. 15861319.0) related to methods to treat endothelial dysfunction and monitor the efficacy of allogeneic mesenchymal cell therapies, also known as medicinal signalling cells (MSCs). The cells are administered to patients with cardiovascular disease through the monitoring of a protein, Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF), which is a signal protein produced by many cells that stimulate the formation of blood vessels.

"We are extremely pleased to receive this notice from the European patent office," said Chris Min, M.D., Ph.D., Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer at Longeveron. "This patent will bolster our robust intellectual property portfolio and support our goal of delivering effective cell therapies for a range of aging-related and life-threatening conditions."

Now that the European Patent Office has issued an Intention to Grant, Longeveron will await the grant of the patent and then begin the process of registering the patent in a number of nation members of the European Patent Organization. In those jurisdictions where the patent is registered, the patent is expected to expire in November of 2035.

Image sourced from Shutterstock

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

