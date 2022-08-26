After Six Years Of Collaboration, Takeda Walks Away From Microbiome Drug Pact

- Finch Therapeutics Group Inc FNCH will regain full development and commercial rights to FIN-524 (previously known as TAK-524) and FIN-525 from Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd TAK.
- Following a review of its pipeline, Takeda will terminate its collaboration with Finch, effective November 17, 2022, resulting in the return to Finch of worldwide rights to develop and commercialize FIN-524, FIN-525, and any other microbiome product candidates for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
- "We are currently conducting a review of our portfolio and assessing the financial and strategic impact of the discontinuation of our collaboration with Takeda," said Mark Smith, CEO of Finch Therapeutics.
- Finch has received more than $44 million from Takeda during the collaboration, including an upfront payment of $10 million, $4 million in milestone payments, and more than $30 million in reimbursement of R&D expenses.
- Upon termination, Finch will receive a royalty-free license to all data and intellectual property generated during the collaboration.
- FIN-524 and FIN-525 are investigational, orally administered targeted microbiome product candidates composed of bacterial strains selected for their potential immuno-modulatory properties.
- Price Action: FNCH shares closed at $2.64, and TAK stock closed at $14.02 on Thursday.
