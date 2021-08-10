 Skip to main content

Takeda To Lead Finch-Partnered Microbiome IBD Drug
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 3:54pm   Comments
  • Finch Therapeutics Group Inc (NASDAQ: FNCH) announced that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) has elected to take the lead on the development of FIN-524, now known as TAK-524, in ulcerative colitis.
  • When Takeda teamed up with Finch Therapeutics in 2017 on inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), it planned to pick up programs after they'd finished Phase 2 trials.
  • Takeda will assume primary development responsibility for the program ahead of the planned initiation of clinical-stage development. Finch will provide ongoing technical support through the phase 1 trial of the treatment. 
  •  TAK-524 is made up of bacteria strains designed to fight ulcerative colitis at its source by harnessing the gut microbiome's influence on the immune system.
  • Finch and Takeda to continue discovery efforts targeting Crohn's disease.
  • Price Action: FNCH shares are up 0.54% at $13.87, while TAK stock is down 0.44% at $16.35 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: Briefs inflammatory bowel diseaseBiotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap General

