- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc BCLI announced its decision to submit a marketing application to the FDA seeking approval for NurOwn for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
- A correction was made to the Muscle and Nerve publication from December 2021 describing the results of NurOwn's Phase 3 trial in ALS following new clinical analyses, which strengthens the company's original conclusions from the trial.
- The correction results in a statistically significant treatment difference of more than 2 points for an average change from baseline in ALSFRS-R (ALS functional scale) in the pre-specified efficacy subgroup of participants with a baseline score of at least 35.
- Related: BrainStorm Cell ALS Candidate Shows Benefit In Patients With Less Severe Disease.
- Results of the biomarker analyses showed significant changes across multiple cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) biomarkers following NurOwn treatment, with the most potent effects observed on biomarkers related to neuroprotection and neuroinflammation.
- The company ended Q2 with cash, cash equivalents, and short-term bank deposits of approximately $12.2 million.
- Price Action: BCLI shares are up 12.95% at $3.95 during the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.