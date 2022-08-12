Johnson & Johnson To Stop Selling Talc-Based Powder

- Johnson & Johnson JNJ said it plans to stop selling its legacy talc-based baby-powder products globally in 2023, a move amid continued legal battles and two years after the company discontinued the product in the U.S. and Canada.
- After assessing its portfolio, J&J said it had made the "commercial decision" to transition all its baby powder products to cornstarch instead of talcum powder in 2023.
- Related: Johnson & Johnson's Baby Talc Litigation, Faces Fresh Claims It Hid Evidence.
- The health conglomerate maintains that the product is safe. It faces about 38,000 lawsuits claiming its talc products caused cancer due to contamination with asbestos, a known carcinogen.
- Last year, J&J created a subsidiary, LTL Management, assigned the talc claims to it, and put the company into bankruptcy, pausing the legal actions.
- Also Read: US Raises Objection To Johnson & Johnson's High-Cost Lawyer For Talc Bankruptcy Case: Reuters
- Before the bankruptcy filing, the company faced costs from $3.5 billion in verdicts and settlements, including one in which 22 women were awarded a more than $2 billion judgment.
- Price Action: JNJ shares are up 0.48% at $167.94 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.