Recap Of Wednesday's Biotech Catalysts - End Of the Day Summary

- Bristol Myers Squibb BMY and 2seventy bio TSVT announced positive topline results from KarMMa-3, a Phase 3 study evaluating Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel) compared to standard combination regimens in adults with multiple myeloma that is relapsed and refractory. Bristol Myers shares traded in a range of $73.95 to $75.32 on a day volume of 8.06 million shares, closed regular trading session at $74.86.
- Rani Therapeutics RANI announced positive topline results from the single-ascending dose (SAD) portion of its Phase 1 clinical study of its lead asset RT-102 for the potential treatment of osteoporosis. Rani Therapeutics shares traded in a range of $11.03 to $11.51 on a day volume of 13.93 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $11.10. The company shares are currently trading at $10.75, down 3.2 percent in the after-hours trading session.
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced 510(k) clearance to ReShape Lifesciences’ RSLS Gastro Intestinal Balloon Indicator (GIBI HD) calibration tube for use in gastric and bariatric surgical procedures. ReShape shares traded in a range of $0.44 to $0.8 on a day volume of 11.26 million shares, closed regular trading session at $0.45.
- BridgeBio Pharma BBIO and Sentynl Therapeutics announced that the State of Israel Ministry of Health has approved NULIBRY (fosdenopterin) for Injection as the first therapy in Israel to treat MoCD Type A with the indication to reduce the risk of mortality for patients with molybdenum cofactor deficiency (MoCD) Type A. BridgeBio shares traded in a range of $11.1 to $12.21 on a day volume of 2.04 million shares, closed regular trading session at $11.99.
- Lexaria Bioscience LEXX announced that it has received a positive full written response from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) from its pre-Investigational New Drug meeting regarding DehydraTECH-CBD for the treatment of hypertension. Lexaria shares traded in a range of $2.72 to $2.96 on a day volume of 89.16 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $2.87.
- VYNE Therapeutics VYNE announced results from the Phase 2a segment of a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial evaluating FMX114 for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis (AD). VYNE shares traded in a range of $0.26 to $0.34 on a day volume of 4.75 million shares, closed regular trading session at $0.31.
- LianBio LIAN announced the completion of enrollment in the Phase 3 EXPLORER-CN clinical study of mavacamten in Chinese patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM), expect to report topline results in mid-2023. LianBio shares traded in a range of $2.41 to $2.86 on a day volume of 572.39 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $2.7.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals TCON announced that the Independent Data Monitoring Committee for the ENVASARC pivotal trial has recommended that the trial proceed as planned following the review of three week safety data from more than 20 patients enrolled into the trial. TRACON shares traded in a range of $1.83 to $2.15 on a day volume of 167.43 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $2.07. The company shares are currently trading at $2.15, up 3.86 percent in the after-hours trading session.
