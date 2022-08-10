Centessa Culls Early-Stage Asset For Inherited Disorder

- Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc CNTA has decided to discontinue the development of ZF874 following a recent report of an adverse event involving elevated liver enzymes (AST/ALT) in a PiMZ subject dosed with 5 mg/kg in the Phase 1 study.
- ZF874, a pharmacological chaperone designed to rescue the folding of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin (A1AT), was in a Phase 1 study to treat AATD.
- As previously reported in November 2021, elevated liver enzymes were observed in a subject dosed with 15 mg/kg BID of ZF874 in the first cohort of patients within Part B of the Phase 1 study.
- Based on the results observed, the company concluded that ZF874 was unlikely to achieve the desired target product profile.
- The company remains on track to initiate registrational studies for SerpinPC for Hemophilia B in the second half of this year. It looks forward to initiating clinical trials with LB101 (PD-L1xCD47) for solid tumors after planned IND filing late this year.
- Centessa ended the June quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $484.2 million, sufficient to fund operations into 2026.
- Price Action: CNTA shares closed 3.28% lower at $5.01 on Tuesday.
