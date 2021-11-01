 Skip to main content

Why Did Centessa's Shares Plunge 10% Today?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 7:29pm   Comments
Why Did Centessa's Shares Plunge 10% Today?
  • Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: CNTAannounced proof-of-mechanism data from the first three subjects in Phase 1 Part B study of ZF874 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD). 
  • AATD is an autosomal recessive disorder frequently caused by missense mutations in the A1AT gene. 
  • Individuals with AATD regularly suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and/or liver disease.
  • In both PiMZ subjects dosed with 15 mg/kg BID of ZF874, the observed increase in functional A1AT was between 3.5 and 6 micromolar. 
  • Consistent with a pharmacological effect for ZF874, A1AT levels returned to baseline by 28 days after dosing.
  • Pharmacokinetic analysis showed a two-fold higher exposure to ZF874 in one subject. 
  • CNTA shares are plunging as investors react when this one subject did show a two-fold increase in functional A1AT but also experienced severe liver toxicity, with a delayed, reversible increase in ALT and AST (enzymes suggesting liver damage). 
  • All other liver function tests remained in the normal range. 
  • Read Next: Centessa Stock Surges On Positive Data From Hemophilia Candidate.
  • Price Action: CNTA shares are down 18.55% at $14.01 on Monday.

