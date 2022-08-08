Analyst Sees This 'Specialty Pharma' Stock Stuck Until Prescription Trends Improve

- Last week, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc COLL reported Q2 results—the first full quarter with BioDelivery—and beat revenue and EBITDA estimates.
- HC Wainwright has downgraded the stock to Neutral with no price target vs. prior Buy with a $29 target.
- "We applaud the recent financial results but have been disappointed by Xtampza and Belbuca Rx trends, which are below our projections, down slightly Y/Y, and trajectories currently flat at best," the analyst writes.
- The analyst believes that 2022 guidance is achievable but thinks investors care most about 2023 and beyond and will remain in "show me" mode for Rx growth and the Xtampza net price jump.
- The analyst notes that acquired Belbuca was surprisingly strong, beating estimates by 14-15% on a step-up in value-per-Rx as Collegium modified legacy co-pay assistance.
- Xtampza also beat despite light Rx, with better than guided gross-to-net discounts (GTNs), but management reiterates the expected 2H GTN worsening. HC Wainwright models Xtampza net price up ~40% in 2023.
- M&A remains a top priority, with Collegium looking for commercial assets with over $150 million potential.
- COLL trades at cheap multiples, but Wainwright notes Nucynta and Belbuca 2025 and 2027 patent cliffs.
- Belbuca generic 2nd-challenger Alvogen—currently patent-ruling blocked until end-2032—could have its appeal heard by year-end, raising new investor concerns.
- Price Action: COLL shares are down 6.07% at $18.88 during the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.