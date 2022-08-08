Kodiak Shares Climb Following Positive Results From Late-Stage Retina Disease Study

Kodiak Sciences Inc. KOD announced positive topline results its BEACON Phase 3 study of tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301; tarcocimab) in patients with macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.
The Phase 3 BEACON study is designed to evaluate the durability, efficacy and safety of tarcocimab tedromer in patients with treatment-naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.
The Phase 3 study met the primary endpoint of non-inferior change from baseline in visual acuity at week 24 compared to aflibercept and demonstrated robust anatomic responses and a favorable safety profile.
Victor Perlroth, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Our regulatory strategy is designed to have two successful studies in one indication and then individual studies in additional indications. Looking across our development program for tarcocimab, our paired Phase 3 GLEAM and GLIMMER studies in DME, if successful, are designed to serve as the primary basis for a licensing application and potential regulatory approval of tarcocimab.”
The company is expected to present primary results from the BEACON study at upcoming ophthalmology congresses in September 2022.
Price Action : Kodiak shares are trading around 4 percent higher at $10.16 on Monday at the time of publication.
