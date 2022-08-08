FDA Approves Expanded Use For Bayer's Prostate Cancer Drug

- The FDA approved Bayer AG's BAYRY supplemental marketing application for Nubeqa (darolutamide) with docetaxel for metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC).
- The approval is based on the results of Phase 3 ARASENS trial that demonstrated a reduction in the risk of death by 32% in Nubeqa plus androgen deprivation therapy and docetaxel compared to ADT and docetaxel.
- Nubeqa plus ADT and docetaxel also resulted in a statistically significant delay in time to pain progression.
- The recommended darolutamide dose for mHSPC is 600 mg (two 300 mg tablets) taken orally, twice daily, with food until unacceptable toxicity or disease progression.
- Docetaxel, 75 mg/m2 intravenously, is administered every three weeks for up to 6 cycles. The first dose of docetaxel should be administered within six weeks after starting darolutamide treatment.
- In 2019, the FDA approved Nubeqa for non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC), receiving a concomitant gonadotropin-releasing hormone analog or analog had a bilateral orchiectomy.
- Price Action: BAYRY shares closed lower by 7.09% at $13.63 on Friday.
