Voyager Therapeutics Prioritizes Pipeline With Cash Runway Into 2024

- Voyager Therapeutics Inc VYGR unveiled its prioritized therapeutic pipeline focusing on tau antibody for Alzheimer's disease and gene therapies for GBA1 Parkinson's and SOD1 ALS.
- For GBA1 Parkinson's, a non-human primate (NHP) capsid evaluation study is currently underway.
- Voyager intends to select a development candidate in 1H of 2023, initiate a dose range finding study in NHPs in 2H of 2023, and initiate GLP toxicology studies in 2024.
- Voyager anticipates an IND filing in 2025.
- For SOD1 gene silencing, an NHP capsid evaluation study is currently underway. The company intends to select a development candidate in 2022, complete an NHP dose range finding study in 2023, initiate GLP toxicology studies in 1H of 2024, and file an IND in 2024.
- On the partnership front, the company believes that Pfizer Inc PFE and Novartis AG NVS TRACER capsid collaborations are going well with option exercise decisions upcoming in Q4 2022 and Q1 2023, respectively.
- Voyager expects that its cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities will be sufficient to meet Voyager's planned operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2024.
- Price Action: VYGR shares are down 6.02% at $7.02 during the market session on the last check Friday.
