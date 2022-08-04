Astria Therapeutics Commences Initial-Stage Skin Disorder Study, Sees Preliminary Data By Year-end

Astria Therapeutics ATXS announced initiation of a Phase 1a clinical trial of STAR-0215 in healthy subjects.
STAR-0215 is designed to provide long-acting, effective attack prevention for hereditary angioedema (HAE), with dosing once every three months or longer.
The Phase 1a is a single ascending dose (SAD) trial is evaluating the safety, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of STAR-0215 with approximately 24 subjects.
Chris Morabito, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, commented: "The initiation of the Phase 1a trial of STAR-0215 in healthy subjects is an important milestone for us, as it marks our progression to a clinical-stage company and is a critical next step towards our goal of improving the disease burden for people living with HAE.”
The trial will assess safety and tolerability and aims to establish prolonged half-life and demonstrate inhibition of plasma kallikrein activity. Upon favorable results, would provide proof of mechanism for STAR-0215 as a potential best-in-class treatment for HAE.
The company expects preliminary results from the Phase 1a trial by year-end.
Price Action : Astria Therapeutics shares trading higher at $4.35 on Thursday at the time of publication.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
