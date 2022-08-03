Sarepta's Duchenne Gene Therapy Update Gets Bullish Stance From Analysts

- Sarepta Therapeutics Inc SRPT reported above-consensus 2Q FY22 product sales of $211 million and provided more details on the path forward for SRP-9001 gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
- Last week, the company announced that it would seek accelerated approval for gene therapy.
- RBC Capital continues to see substantial share appreciation potential even on approval following Phase 3. The potential for accelerated approval provides additional upside optionality to expedite the drug's revenue contribution and potentially reduce pivotal study risk.
- RBC sees an attractive entry point ahead of '9001 regulatory events and expects appreciation into a potential AdComm and Phase 3 EMBARK data. The analyst raised the price target to $160 from $156.
- Also Read: Duchenne Gene Therapy Firm Sarepta Therapeutics' Earns 8% Price Target Hike From This Analyst.
- Cantor Fitzgerald says that if approved, the gene therapy label is expected to focus on the ambulatory patient population, which Sarepta highlights is ~50% of the market.
- Simultaneously, with the marketing application filing plans, the company intends to launch a study, "ENVISION, Study 303," in non-ambulatory patients later this year.
- Cantor raised the price target from $128 to $136, primarily driven by a higher probability of success for SRP-9001 to 60% from 50%.
- Price Action: SRPT shares are up 1.29% at $95.23 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
