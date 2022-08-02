Recap Of Tuesday's Biotech Catalysts - End Of the Day Summary

- Avalo Therapeutics AVTX has dosed the first patient in the pivotal LADDER trial to assess the efficacy and safety of AVTX-803 in Subjects with Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Type II (LAD II) ER). Avalo shares traded in a range of $3.5 to $3.91 on a day volume of 33.54 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $3.5. The company shares are currently trading at $3.67, up 4.86 percent in the after-hours trading session.
- Halozyme Therapeutics HALO announced that Roche's Phase III IMscin001 study evaluating a subcutaneous (SC) formulation of Tecentriq® (atezolizumab) with Halozyme's ENHANZE® technology met its co-primary endpoints. Halozyme shares traded in a range of $47.55 to $48.9 on a day volume of 1.13 million shares, closed regular trading session at $47.93.
- Axcella Therapeutics AXLA announced positive topline results from the Phase 2a investigation to evaluate the efficacy and safety of AXA1125 in patients with fatigue related to Long COVID. Axcella shares traded in a range of $1.99 to $2.16 on a day volume of 884.23 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $2.03.
- Eliem Therapeutics ELYM revealed results from its Phase 2a clinical trial investigating ETX-810 for the treatment of lumbosacral radicular pain (LSRP), in that ETX-810 did not achieve statistically significant separation from placebo on the trial's primary endpoint, consistent with the lack of separation from placebo observed in April 2022. The Company has decided to discontinue further development of ETX-810. Eliem shares traded in a range of $2.6 to $2.8 on a day volume of 145.76 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $2.72.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals TNXP has received a Cooperative Agreement grant from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), to support development of TNX-1300 for the treatment of cocaine intoxication. Tonix shares traded in a range of $1.78 to $2.04 on a day volume of 14.98 million shares, closed regular trading session at $1.9. The company shares are currently trading at $2.15, up 13.16 percent in the after-hours trading session.
- Twist Bioscience TWST received expanded Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the SARS-CoV-2 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Assay for the qualitative detection, identification and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2 lineages and identification of specific genomic mutations. Twist shares traded in a range of $43.6 to $46.16 on a day volume of 519.96 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $44.93.
- Caladrius Biosciences CLBS has completed the enrollment and dosing in its Phase 1b proof-of-concept study of CLBS201, a CD34+ regenerative cell therapy investigational product for intra-renal artery administration, for the treatment of diabetic kidney disease (DKD). The Company expects to announce top-line data from all subjects by the first quarter of 2023. Caladrius shares traded in a range of $0.48 to $0.52 on a day volume of 85.7 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $0.49. The company shares are currently trading at $0.51, up 3.62 percent in the after-hours trading session.
- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals STSA announced completion of subject enrollment in the ongoing STS101 SUMMIT pivotal Phase 3 efficacy trial, with more than 1,400 subjects randomized. Satsuma expects to announce topline results from the SUMMIT trial in the fourth quarter of 2022. Satsuma shares traded in a range of $4.19 to $4.49 on a day volume of 9.13 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $4.29.
