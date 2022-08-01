Agenus Commences Initial-Stage Advanced Tumors Study

Agenus AGEN has dosed the first patient in the Phase 1 clinical study of AGEN1571 in advanced solid tumors.

AGEN1571is a novel anti-ILT2 antibody designed to modulate tumor-associated macrophages, T, NK, and NKT cells.

The Phase 1 dose-escalation and expansion study will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic, and pharmacodynamic profiles of AGEN1571.

The enrolled patients will receive treatment with AGEN1571 as a single agent or in combination with botensilimab (Fc-enhanced anti-CTLA-4) and/or balstilimab (anti-PD-1).

The initiation of the study in patients with advanced solid tumors is based on preclinical data reported at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022.

Steven O'Day, MD, Chief Medical Officer, said, "ILT2 is a major suppressor of anti-tumor immune responses and contributes to resistance to PD-1-directed therapies. We believe AGEN1571 has best-in-class potential to overcome this resistance and combining AGEN1571 with botensilimab and/or balstilimab may further enhance innate and adaptive anti-tumor immunity."

Price Action : Agenus shares are trading around 2 percent down at $2.54 at the time of publication.