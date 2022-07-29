Enanta's COVID-19 Treatment Shows Favorable Action In Healthy Participants

- Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc ENTA has announced topline data from a Phase 1 study of EDP-235 in healthy adult subjects.
- EDP-235, a coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor, is designed to be a once-daily, oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19.
- Data from the Phase 1 study demonstrated favorable safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics with strong exposure multiples over the EC90.
- Read Next: Safety Signals Force Enanta To Stop EDP-721 HBV Program.
- EDP-235 was generally safe and well-tolerated up to a once-daily dose of 400mg, which provided plasma drug levels that were 6-fold and 12-fold over the plasma protein adjusted EC90 for the Alpha variant and the Delta variant, respectively.
- Moreover, EDP-235 is projected to have four times higher drug levels in lung tissue than plasma, driving exposure to 24-fold and 48-fold for the respective variants.
- Enanta is moving forward with the clinical development of EDP-235, targeting a fourth quarter initiation of a Phase 2 study exploring doses of 200mg and 400mg once-daily, pending review with the FDA.
- Price Action: ENTA shares closed at $49.70 on Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.