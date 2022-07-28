Fate Therapeutics Initiated With Hold Rating - Read Why

- Needham initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics Inc FATE with a Hold rating without a price target.
- The company is working on induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) derived cancer therapeutics, primarily NK cells.
- Needham says that Fate's platform has several appealing qualities:
- NK cells are natively allogeneic.
- Using iPSCs allows for improved scalability and controlled COGS while achieving efficacies in line with the most advanced therapeutics.
- Early proof of concept was achieved in B-cell leukemias & lymphomas (BCL) and acute myeloid leukemia.
- Related: Despite Durability Questions, BMO Upgraded This Natural-Killer Cell Therapy Oncology Stock.
- However, questions regarding treatment durability remain.
- In BCL, durability is trending towards a ~27% CR rate at six months, which is on the low end compared to commercial CAR-Ts (29-36%).
- Longer-term follow-up from allogeneic programs can provide a better understanding of treatment durability.
- "We consider Fate's platform a compelling solution in solid tumors, despite NK iPSCs having low activity at baseline. At current levels, we consider FATE fully valued based on its potential in hematological malignancies," said Needham.
- Price Action: FATE shares are down 2.77% at $32.25 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.