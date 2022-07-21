Takeda Touts Encouraging Data For Hyqvia In Rare Nerve Inflammation Disorder

- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's TAK Phase 3 trial (ADVANCE-1) of Hyqvia for the maintenance treatment of chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy (CIDP) met its primary endpoint.
- CIPD is a rare chronic autoimmune disease affecting the peripheral nervous system, resulting in progressive symmetric weakness and impaired sensory function in the arms and legs.
- Topline data show that HYQVIA reduced relapse of neuromuscular disability and impairment.
- Analyses from ADVANCE-1 are ongoing, and the company anticipates disclosing additional data in an upcoming medical forum.
- HYQVIA showed a favorable safety profile in topline analyses, further supporting its use as maintenance therapy for CIDP.
- Of the 62 patients treated with HYQVIA, most treatment-related adverse events were reported as mild or moderate. No new safety risks were reported with HYQVIA.
- The safety profile of HYQVIA in CIDP will be further supported by data from the ongoing ADVANCE-3 trial, an extension study with up to six years of follow-up data on some participants.
- Price Action: TAK shares are up 0.52% at $14.56 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
