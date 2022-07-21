Takeda Touts Encouraging Data For Hyqvia In Rare Nerve Inflammation Disorder

by

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's TAK Phase 3 trial (ADVANCE-1) of Hyqvia for the maintenance treatment of chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy (CIDP) met its primary endpoint.

Topline data show that HYQVIA reduced relapse of neuromuscular disability and impairment.

Analyses from ADVANCE-1 are ongoing, and the company anticipates disclosing additional data in an upcoming medical forum.

HYQVIA showed a favorable safety profile in topline analyses, further supporting its use as maintenance therapy for CIDP.

Of the 62 patients treated with HYQVIA, most treatment-related adverse events were reported as mild or moderate. No new safety risks were reported with HYQVIA.

The safety profile of HYQVIA in CIDP will be further supported by data from the ongoing ADVANCE-3 trial, an extension study with up to six years of follow-up data on some participants.

