Takeda's Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Prevents Attacks In Kids Below 12 Years

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 1, 2022 10:28 AM | 1 min read
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd TAK announced late-breaking data from the Phase 3 SPRING study presented at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology Hybrid Congress 2022.
  • The data demonstrated positive results of Takhzyro (lanadelumab) for preventing hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks in patients 2 to <12 years of age, which were consistent with earlier studies in adult and adolescent patients.
  • HAE attacks, which can involve serious and severely debilitating swelling in the abdomen, face, feet, genitals, hands, and throat, may occur very early in childhood. 
  • Takhzyro reduced the rate of HAE attacks in children by a mean of 94.8% compared to baseline, from 1.84 attacks per month to 0.08 attacks during treatment.
  • Most patients (76.2%) were attack-free during the 52-week treatment period, with an average of 99.5% attack-free days.
  • No deaths or serious treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were reported during the study, and no patients withdrew from the study due to TEAEs.
  • Price Action: TAK shares are down 0.64% at $13.95 during the market session on the last check Friday.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsHealth CareGeneral