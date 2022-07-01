Takeda's Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Prevents Attacks In Kids Below 12 Years

by

announced late-breaking data from the Phase 3 SPRING study presented at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology Hybrid Congress 2022. The data demonstrated positive results of Takhzyro (lanadelumab) for preventing hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks in patients 2 to <12 years of age, which were consistent with earlier studies in adult and adolescent patients.

HAE attacks, which can involve serious and severely debilitating swelling in the abdomen, face, feet, genitals, hands, and throat, may occur very early in childhood.

Takhzyro reduced the rate of HAE attacks in children by a mean of 94.8% compared to baseline, from 1.84 attacks per month to 0.08 attacks during treatment.

Most patients (76.2%) were attack-free during the 52-week treatment period, with an average of 99.5% attack-free days.

No deaths or serious treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were reported during the study, and no patients withdrew from the study due to TEAEs.

