Takeda's Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Prevents Attacks In Kids Below 12 Years

- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd TAK announced late-breaking data from the Phase 3 SPRING study presented at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology Hybrid Congress 2022.
- The data demonstrated positive results of Takhzyro (lanadelumab) for preventing hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks in patients 2 to <12 years of age, which were consistent with earlier studies in adult and adolescent patients.
- HAE attacks, which can involve serious and severely debilitating swelling in the abdomen, face, feet, genitals, hands, and throat, may occur very early in childhood.
- Takhzyro reduced the rate of HAE attacks in children by a mean of 94.8% compared to baseline, from 1.84 attacks per month to 0.08 attacks during treatment.
- Most patients (76.2%) were attack-free during the 52-week treatment period, with an average of 99.5% attack-free days.
- No deaths or serious treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were reported during the study, and no patients withdrew from the study due to TEAEs.
- Price Action: TAK shares are down 0.64% at $13.95 during the market session on the last check Friday.
