HilleVax's Norovirus Vaccine Shows Long-Term Immunogenicity

HilleVax Inc HLVX announced results from the NOR-213 Phase 2 trial of HIL-214, a virus-like particle (VLP) based vaccine for preventing moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis (AGE) caused by norovirus infection.

Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea.

NOR-213 included 528 subjects enrolled following participation in prior clinical studies of HIL-214.

Among all dose regimens of HIL-214, GI.1-specific, and GII.4-specific HBGA-blocking and pan-Ig responses to vaccination persisted to year 5 and, at year 5, results were similar to those previously reported at year 3.

These results further support a single dose of HIL-214 (15/50 µg GI.1/GII.4 VLP combination with 500 µg alum) without the adjuvant as the intended regimen for future development in adults and older adults.

No adverse events were deemed related to HIL-214, and no new safety risks were identified during the study.

Price Action: HLVX shares closed at $12.59 on Wednesday.

