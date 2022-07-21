ñol

HilleVax's Norovirus Vaccine Shows Long-Term Immunogenicity

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 21, 2022 8:49 AM | 1 min read
  • HilleVax Inc HLVX announced results from the NOR-213 Phase 2 trial of HIL-214, a virus-like particle (VLP) based vaccine for preventing moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis (AGE) caused by norovirus infection.
  • Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea.
  • NOR-213 included 528 subjects enrolled following participation in prior clinical studies of HIL-214.
  • Among all dose regimens of HIL-214, GI.1-specific, and GII.4-specific HBGA-blocking and pan-Ig responses to vaccination persisted to year 5 and, at year 5, results were similar to those previously reported at year 3. 
  • Related: SVB Sees De-Risked Opportunity For This Newly Listed Norovirus Vaccine.
  • These results further support a single dose of HIL-214 (15/50 µg GI.1/GII.4 VLP combination with 500 µg alum) without the adjuvant as the intended regimen for future development in adults and older adults. 
  • No adverse events were deemed related to HIL-214, and no new safety risks were identified during the study.
  • Price Action: HLVX shares closed at $12.59 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

