AbbVie Gets Canadian Regulatory Approval For Inflammatory Arthritis Candidate

The Canadian regulatory authority, Health Canada has approved AbbVie’s ABBV lead drug RINVOQ (upadacitinib, 15 mg), once-daily selective and reversible JAK inhibitor for the treatment of adults with active ankylosing spondylitis (AS).

The regulatory approval is supported by the data readout from SELECT-AXIS 1, a Phase 2/3 study and SELECT-AXIS 2, a Phase 3 study in adult patients with active ankylosing spondylitis (AS).

RINVOQ (upadacitinib, 15 mg) is the the first oral, once-daily selective and reversible JAK inhibitor for the treatment of adults with active ankylosing spondylitis (AS) who have had an inadequate response to a biologic disease modifying anti-rheumatic drug (DMARD) or when use of those therapies is inadvisable.

Tracey Ramsey, Vice President and General Manager, AbbVie Canada, commented : "We are proud to expand our portfolio of treatment options for Canadians impacted by ankylosing spondylitis, in particular, offering patients the first once-daily oral advanced therapy in AS.”

