AIM ImmunoTech Posts Additional Patient Data From Pancreatic Cancer Study

AIM ImmunoTech Inc AIM

reported follow-on data from its published single-center named patient program. For the study, patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC) or metastatic disease were treated following FOLFIRINOX.

AIM has evaluated the initial data from Erasmus for both metastatic and LAPC patient populations, analyzing the subset of patients with LAPC.

While the data collected by Erasmus is in metastatic cancer and show high statistical significance, a small cohort of five LAPC patients also exhibited improvement with the Ampligen maintenance therapy.

AIM ImmunoTech Shares Jump On Positive Data From Ampligen Study In Breast Cancer Setting. The overall survival from the start of FOLFIRINOX therapy of two of the patients was 34 and 43 months, and one patient was still surviving at the last reported checkup in April 2022 at 54 months.

The company is advancing the development of Ampligen in a Phase 2 study to evaluate its potential as a therapy for locally advanced pancreatic cancer (AMP-270).

The study will enroll approximately 90 subjects and commence in Q3 2022.

Price Action: AIM shares are up 12.4% at $0.81 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

