AIM ImmunoTech Shares Jump On Positive Data From Ampligen Study In Breast Cancer Setting

AIM ImmunoTech Inc AIM has announced the presentation of positive data from a Phase 1 study of Ampligen in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

The pre-determined primary efficacy endpoint was met (increase in CD8⍺ in TME).

A uniform increase of immune markers upon treatment was observed: CD8⍺ mRNA (6.1-fold), GZMB mRNA (3.5-fold), ratios of CD8⍺/FOXP3 and GZMB/FOXP3 (5.7-fold) and 7.6-fold respectively), thus successfully meeting the pre-determined primary endpoint in the study (increase in CD8⍺ in TME).

In addition, an increase in CTL attractants CXCL10 (2.6-fold) and CCL5 (3.3-fold) was observed. In contrast, Treg marker FOXP3 or Treg attractants CCL22 or CXCL12 were not enhanced.

Three patients had stable disease lasting 2.4, 2.5, and 3.8 months as data cut off on September 1, 2021.

An additional patient (non-evaluable) had a partial response (breast tumor autoamputation) with massive tumor necrosis in the post-CKM biopsy.

