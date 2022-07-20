ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Inozyme Pharma Post Encouraging Early Data From Genetic Disorder Trial

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 20, 2022 10:56 AM | 1 min read
  • Inozyme Pharma Inc INZY has announced preliminary biomarker, safety, and pharmacokinetic (PK) data from the first three subjects in the Phase 1 portion of its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of INZ-701 in ABCC6 Deficiency, which presents as pseudoxanthoma elasticum (PXE) in older individuals. 
  • PXE is a progressive disorder characterized by the accumulation of deposits of calcium and other minerals (mineralization) in elastic fibers, a component of connective tissue.
  • At the 0.2 mg/kg dose level of INZ-701, all three subjects showed rapid and significant increases in PPi levels. In preclinical models, plasma pyrophosphate (PPi) was a key predictive biomarker of therapeutic benefit in ABCC6 Deficiency.
  • Among the three subjects, the range of peak PPi levels observed during the 32-day dose evaluation period was 2139-4090 nM.
  • Preliminary PK and INZ-701 enzymatic activity remained consistent with data previously reported from the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of INZ-701 in subjects with ENPP1 Deficiency.
  • Following the planned review of these preliminary data by a data safety monitoring board (DSMB), Inozyme expects to initiate dosing in the next dose cohort (0.6 mg/kg) in Q3. Topline data from the Phase 1/2 trial in ABCC6 Deficiency is expected in Q1 of 2023.
  • Price Action: INZY shares are down 13.9% at $4.69 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral