Scynexis Touts Postive Data For Ibrexafungerp For Vaginal Infections

Scynexis Inc SCYX announced the presentation of positive outcomes from the CANDLE 304s nested sub-study of ibrexafungerp in recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis (RVVC) who failed fluconazole treatment.

Fluconazole failure was defined as persistent vaginal signs and symptoms (VSS) score equal to or greater than three after therapy.

Participants received a one-day treatment of ibrexafungerp (300 mg BID).

In this population, 71% of patients (17 of 24) significantly reduced or eliminated signs and symptoms after treatment with ibrexafungerp.

Favorable clinical response after a single day of ibrexafungerp was reported in eight of 10 subjects (80%) in this sub-group.

In addition, Scynexis recently enrolled the first patient in its Phase 3b study of oral ibrexafungerp for complicated vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) in patients who have failed treatment with fluconazole.

In June, the company submitted a supplemental New Drug Application to the FDA for an additional indication for Brexafemme (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the prevention of RVVC.

Price Action: SCYX shares are up 7.71% at $2.23 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

