Scynexis Touts Postive Data For Ibrexafungerp For Vaginal Infections

- Scynexis Inc SCYX announced the presentation of positive outcomes from the CANDLE 304s nested sub-study of ibrexafungerp in recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis (RVVC) who failed fluconazole treatment.
- The sub-study enrolled 24 patients who failed to respond to an initial three doses of fluconazole over seven days.
- Fluconazole failure was defined as persistent vaginal signs and symptoms (VSS) score equal to or greater than three after therapy.
- Participants received a one-day treatment of ibrexafungerp (300 mg BID).
- In this population, 71% of patients (17 of 24) significantly reduced or eliminated signs and symptoms after treatment with ibrexafungerp.
- Favorable clinical response after a single day of ibrexafungerp was reported in eight of 10 subjects (80%) in this sub-group.
- In addition, Scynexis recently enrolled the first patient in its Phase 3b study of oral ibrexafungerp for complicated vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) in patients who have failed treatment with fluconazole.
- In June, the company submitted a supplemental New Drug Application to the FDA for an additional indication for Brexafemme (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the prevention of RVVC.
- Price Action: SCYX shares are up 7.71% at $2.23 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
