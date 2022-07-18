GSK Completes Spin Off Of Its Consumer Healthcare Business

- GSK plc GSK has completed the demerger of the Consumer Healthcare business to form the Haleon Group.
- Reuters reported that shares in Haleon started trading at 330 pence on Monday morning, giving the business a market valuation of around £30.5 billion ($36.4 billion).
- The company's debut price was in line with market expectations, according to two bankers involved in the deal. However, Haleon's current valuation is lower than expected.
- It is expected that American Depositary Shares representing shares of Haleon plc HLN will commence on 22 July.
- Each Haleon ADS represents two Haleon ordinary shares.
- Share consolidation: With the split complete, all GSK shareholders receive one Haleon share for each GSK share they own.
- Pfizer Inc PFE will retain its 32% stake in Haleon, which it intends to sell off over time.
- GSK will hold up to 13.5% in Haleon, while GSK shareholders will own the remaining 54.5%.
- The new company, Haleon, has become the world's biggest standalone consumer health business, offering brands such as Sensodyne toothpaste and Advil painkillers.
- Price Action: GSK shares closed at $41.26 on Friday.
