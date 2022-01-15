 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GSK Spurns $68.4B Bid From Unilever For Its Consumer Healthcare Business, Opts to Spin-off The Unit
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 15, 2022 2:17pm   Comments
Share:
GSK Spurns $68.4B Bid From Unilever For Its Consumer Healthcare Business, Opts to Spin-off The Unit
  • GlaxoSmithKline rejects three purchase offers from Unilever for its Consumer Healthcare business.
  • The U.K. pharma giant says the business is well-positioned to sustainably grow ahead of its categories in the years to come.
  • GSK plans to create a new independent consumer company, which is on track to be achieved by mid-2022.

U.K. pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) has spurned multiple offers for its Consumer Healthcare business on the grounds that the offers undervalued the unit.

GlaxoSmithKline said in a statement Saturday that Unilever plc (NYSE: UL) tabled three unsolicited, conditional and non-binding proposals for acquiring its Consumer Healthcare business.

The third proposal made on Dec. 20 sought to seal the deal for 50 billion pounds ($68.4 billion), comprising 41.7 billion pounds in cash and 8.3 billion pounds in Unilever shares.

Glaxo said it rejected each of the three proposals on the basis that they fundamentally undervalued the business and its future prospects. The Consumer Healthcare business is a joint venture between Glaxo and Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE), with the former holding a 68% stake and the latter a 32% stake. It has among its brands are Sensodyne toothpaste and pain reliever Advil.

Related Link: WHO Recommends Glaxo, Eli Lilly Drugs For COVID-19 Treatment Amid Omicron Surge

The business generated annual sales of 9.6 billion pounds in 2021 and is well-positioned to sustainably grow ahead of its categories in the years to come, the company said.

It expects annual organic sales growth in the range of 4% to 6% in constant currency for the business over the medium term.

"The Board of GSK therefore remains focused on executing its proposed demerger of the Consumer Healthcare business, to create a new independent global category-leading consumer company which, subject to approval from shareholders, is on track to be achieved in mid-2022," the company said.

Related Link: What To Expect When Johnson & Johnson Unveils Q4 Performance This Month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GSK + UL)

Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
WHO Recommends Glaxo, Eli Lilly Drugs For COVID-19 Treatment Amid Omicron Surge
13 Best Wendy's Roasts In Honor Of National Roast Day: 'Top Drink Of Choice For When You Hate Yourself'
GSK, Vir Biotech File For Emergency Use Nod For Intramuscular Sotrovimab For COVID-19
Adagio's COVID-19 Antibody Has Neutralizing Activity Comparable To Other Antibodies
US To Purchase 600K Additional Doses of GSK-Vir's COVID-19 Antibody Therapy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech M&A News General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com