ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

EyePoint Pharma Posts 12-Month Safety, Efficacy Data From Early-Stage Wet AMD Trial

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 15, 2022 10:41 AM | 1 min read
  • EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc EYPT has announced 12-month data from the Phase 1 DAVIO trial evaluating EYP-1901 for targeting wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).
  • The final twelve-month data showed no reports of ocular or drug-related systemic serious adverse events. 
  • Additionally, updated data from the twelve-month follow-up confirm stable best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) (-4.12 ETDRS letters), stable central subfield thickness (CST) on optical coherence tomography (OCT) (-2.76 μm), and an expected late increase in supplemental anti-VEGF therapy.
  • Related: Chardan Forecasts Over 160% Upside On This Eye Disease-Focused Stock.
  • 35% of eyes supplement free up to twelve months versus 53% of supplement free up to six months. Additionally, there continued to be a positive treatment burden reduction of 74% at twelve months versus 79% at six months. 
  • EyePoint anticipates that the first patient in the twelve-month Phase 2 clinical trial (DAVIO2) of EYP-1901 for wet AMD will be dosed in Q3 2022. The trial is expected to enroll approximately 150 patients previously treated with a standard-of-care anti-VEGF therapy
  • Price Action: EYPT shares are up 0.86% at $8.22 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsHealth CareGeneral