EyePoint Pharma Posts 12-Month Safety, Efficacy Data From Early-Stage Wet AMD Trial

by

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc EYPT has announced 12-month data from the Phase 1 DAVIO trial evaluating EYP-1901 for targeting wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

has announced 12-month data from the Phase 1 DAVIO trial evaluating EYP-1901 for targeting wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). The final twelve-month data showed no reports of ocular or drug-related systemic serious adverse events.

Additionally, updated data from the twelve-month follow-up confirm stable best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) (-4.12 ETDRS letters), stable central subfield thickness (CST) on optical coherence tomography (OCT) (-2.76 μm), and an expected late increase in supplemental anti-VEGF therapy.

Related: Chardan Forecasts Over 160% Upside On This Eye Disease-Focused Stock.

Chardan Forecasts Over 160% Upside On This Eye Disease-Focused Stock. 35% of eyes supplement free up to twelve months versus 53% of supplement free up to six months. Additionally, there continued to be a positive treatment burden reduction of 74% at twelve months versus 79% at six months.

EyePoint anticipates that the first patient in the twelve-month Phase 2 clinical trial (DAVIO2) of EYP-1901 for wet AMD will be dosed in Q3 2022. The trial is expected to enroll approximately 150 patients previously treated with a standard-of-care anti-VEGF therapy

Price Action: EYPT shares are up 0.86% at $8.22 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.