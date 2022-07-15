Adverum Posts New Data From Wet AMD Gene Therapy Trial

by

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc ADVM announced new data from the OPTIC study of ADVM-022 for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) during the American Society of Retina Specialists 2022 Annual Meeting.

announced new data from the OPTIC study of ADVM-022 for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) during the American Society of Retina Specialists 2022 Annual Meeting. New data include best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA), central subfield thickness (CST) maintenance, and reduction in CST fluctuation.

OPTIC trial participants had an 81%-98% reduction in annualized anti-VEGF injections and demonstrated continuous therapeutic aflibercept protein expression levels through three years following a single, in-office intravitreal injection of ADVM-022.

Related: Adverum Biotechnologies Cuts Workforce, Prioritizes ADVM-022.

Adverum Biotechnologies Cuts Workforce, Prioritizes ADVM-022. Mean BCVA change from baseline to the last visit was maintained or improved for two years post-treatment with ADVM-022 across both dose levels.

Mean CST was reduced by 55.7 µm at the 6E11 dose and by 95.9 µm at the 2E11 dose and maintained for two years following treatment across both ADVM-022 dose levels.

ADVM-022 was well tolerated, with no participants in the 2E11 dose group requiring topical corticosteroids to treat inflammation at the most recent follow-up.

Price Action: ADVM shares are down 9.13% at $1.59 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.