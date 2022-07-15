ñol

çais
Adverum Posts New Data From Wet AMD Gene Therapy Trial

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 15, 2022 9:52 AM | 1 min read
  • Adverum Biotechnologies Inc ADVM announced new data from the OPTIC study of ADVM-022 for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) during the American Society of Retina Specialists 2022 Annual Meeting. 
  • New data include best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA), central subfield thickness (CST) maintenance, and reduction in CST fluctuation.
  • OPTIC trial participants had an 81%-98% reduction in annualized anti-VEGF injections and demonstrated continuous therapeutic aflibercept protein expression levels through three years following a single, in-office intravitreal injection of ADVM-022.
  • Related: Adverum Biotechnologies Cuts Workforce, Prioritizes ADVM-022.
  • Mean BCVA change from baseline to the last visit was maintained or improved for two years post-treatment with ADVM-022 across both dose levels.
  • Mean CST was reduced by 55.7 µm at the 6E11 dose and by 95.9 µm at the 2E11 dose and maintained for two years following treatment across both ADVM-022 dose levels.
  • ADVM-022 was well tolerated, with no participants in the 2E11 dose group requiring topical corticosteroids to treat inflammation at the most recent follow-up.
  • Price Action: ADVM shares are down 9.13% at $1.59 on the last check Friday.

